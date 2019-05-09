UCLan graduate gets TV break in Emmerdale

University of Central Lancashire acting graduate Jordan Reece has had his first big TV break.

Jordan, who has been working on stages and screens since graduating from the Preston university in 2015, plays Max a character trying to re-establish a criminal relationship with another member of the soap.

The actor, who has also appeared on BBC’s Crimewatch, said: "My time on the soap so far has been incredible. The character is fun to play and everyone is a joy to be around so I can’t wait to see where it goes."

Jordan added: “My training at UCLan was extremely valuable, and everyone progressed massively year by year..

“We were reminded how hard the industry is and how resilient you have to be and I still refer back to the advice given to me by the lecturers.

“I enjoyed every second of my time at UCLan. It was a place where from day one I felt at home and if I could, I would do it all again.”

UCLan senior lecturer Terence Chapman praised Jordan for his versatility.

He said: “Jordan is often cast as the bad guy which he plays brilliantly but in his first couple of screen appearances at UCLan he showed that not only can he be very funny, but in his third year devised film project ‘Outbreak’ he displayed a great sense of vulnerability.

I am looking forward to seeing what this latest opportunity leads to."