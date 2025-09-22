Two-year-old dies in nursery 'choking' tragedy

A major inquiry has been launched after the tragic death of a little boy in what has been reported locally as a “choking incident” at a village nursery near Wigan.

Paramedics and police were called to the Parbold Douglas CE Academy Nursery in Parbold on Friday (September 19) after the two-year-old collapsed and could not be revived by worried staff.

Despite medics’ best efforts, the tot was, tragically, pronounced dead later in hospital.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Constabulary said: “We were called to Lancaster Lane, Parbold, at 2.43pm on September 19 following reports that a child had become unresponsive at school.

Parbold Douglas Academy on Lancaster Lane whose nursery is now the focus of an investigation following the death of a child thereplaceholder image
Parbold Douglas Academy on Lancaster Lane whose nursery is now the focus of an investigation following the death of a child there

“The child was taken to hospital where, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he tragically died.

"Our thoughts are with the boy’s loved ones at this extremely distressing time.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed onto His Majesty’s Coroner in due course.

"The child’s family have asked for their privacy to be respected.”

