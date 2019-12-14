TV presenter Dan Snow among the honours presented at Lancaster University's graduation ceremony
Lancaster University has celebrated the achievements of hundreds of postgraduates in four ceremonies which took place this week.
Almost 2,000 Higher Degrees and Diplomas were conferred in person or in absentia by Chancellor the Rt Hon Alan Milburn. An Honorary Degree was conferred on historian, broadcaster and television presenter Dan Snow, with Alumni Awards presented to Professor Lucy Rogers, Dr Martin Loučka and Chris Austin CBE. Eight graduates received the Chancellor’s Medal in recognition of their exceptional achievements. Among those graduating was Fe Mukwamba-Sendall, who has talked about her “transformative” time at Lancaster, and Charles Mountain, who went back to University 25 years after he started the first time around.
1. Honorary Degree for Dan Snow
Broadcaster Dan Snow, who has a regular slot on BBC 1s the ONE Show and runs top history podcast History Hit, received the award of Doctor of Letters (DLitt) honoris causa during this Decembers graduation ceremonies.