‘Trashion’ and Talking Rubbish at Lancashire’s Sustainability Learning Conference

Last week, 58 local schools took part in the Sustainability Learning Conference held at Ewood Park, Blackburn, bringing environmental education to life through creativity and inspiration – and a lot of “rubbish” talk

Hosted at Blackburn Rovers’ stadium, and attended by both primary and secondary pupils, the day was packed with interactive activities focused on the environment, including biodiversity workshops and hands-on STEM repair sessions – and even a question-time style panel with local MPs.

SUEZ recycling and recovery UK provide a range of services in the region for both local authority customers and local businesses, including some of the schools in attendance and Blackburn Rovers FC. With a passion for raising more awareness and supporting people to recycle and reuse more, and waste less, SUEZ’s commercial and landfill teams joined forces to sponsor the event including the finale ‘Trashion Show’. This was a highlight of the event with a catwalk setup for pupils to model their fantastically creative outfits made entirely from reused materials. Outfits ranged from dresses made entirely out of ties or rolled up paper, to outfits made entirely out of reusable shopping bags and crisp packets.

Oher organisations from across the region took part in a marketplace, offering interactive activities to challenge students to think differently and be inspired. SUEZ hosted an activity stand exploring the waste hierarchy through games, helping children to understand what happens to their waste. Inspiringly, all of the students said that they help with their own recycling at home! Pupils also played a waste beanbag game sorting everyday items into the correct bins, with one lucky team winning a signed Blackburn Rovers football!

“It was brilliant to see so much creativity and passion from students”, said Julie Lawrence, Key Account Manager at SUEZ. “Our team had fantastic conversations with children of all ages about how they think about and deal with waste. The more we help young people understand the impact of what we throw away, the more empowered they will be to make a difference in their homes, schools and communities.”

Despite some changing weather, the atmosphere was upbeat, with pupils, teachers and stallholders working together to make the day memorable. Teachers even had the opportunity to join continuous professional development sessions. For SUEZ it was a proud moment to sponsor such an inspiring event, especially at the home of Blackburn Rovers FC, both a valued customer and community partner.

Glynis Goldsbrough, Founder of Schools Sustainability Conferences, Facilitator and Director of Sustainability Learning CIC said : “This learning beyond the classroom experience attracts eco-focused pupils from age 7 to university students. It encourages peer to peer and cross generation learning opportunities. Waste management is an important topic within the sustainability agenda and having SUEZ join us in the marketplace was much appreciated.”

Through events like this, we’re helping to equip the next generation with the knowledge and confidence to tackle tomorrow’s environmental challenges, creating a cleaner, greener future.