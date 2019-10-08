Town welcomes its eighth Young Mayor

Garstang has a new Young Mayor.

Declan Stephen was appointed at the annual meeting of the Garstang Youth Council. He is the town’s eighth Young Mayor.

One of his first tasks will be to encourage more young people to become youth councillors.

In the past five years the Youth Council has raised more than £3,000 for national and local causes.

Tonight the council was due to meet at Garstang library.

Councillors planned to decide on their priority projects for the year ahead.

Town Clerk Edwina Parry was to ask the Youth Council to get in touch with Wyre Council’s Cleaner Greener Project Officer Sandra Byrne as one option.

The local library is also inviting youth councillors to have a say in planning future library events and activities for young people .

A spokewoman said: “We’re looking at updating the young people’s area of the library and would like young people to have a greater involvement in planning events and having a say in what we do at the library.”

The Council also hopes to meet Wyre and Preston North MP Ben Wallace.

Garstang Youth Council was founded in 2012 by then town Coun Lynn Harter.

The outgoing Young Mayor is Robert Ibison.