Top maritime role for new UCLan VC

The new man at the helm of the University of Central Lancashire has picked up a plumb role with the nation's maritime services.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Graham Baldwin has been made chairman of a new skills commission, Maritime Minister Nusrat Ghani has announced today (January 24 ) during her visit to the Port of Tilbury.

Before returning to UCLan to take on the top post, Prof Baldwin was Vice-Chancellor of Solent University in Portsmouth which is home to the Warsash School of Maritime Science and Engineering.

Professor Baldwin, who is undertaking this role in addition to his position at UCLan, said: “I am delighted to have accepted the prestigious position of chair of the Maritime Skills Commission, a core element of delivering the Maritime 2050 Strategy. "

The third-generation mariner will lead the Maritime Skills Commission, which is being set up to better understand the existing and future skills needs of the industry both on land and at sea.

The aim is to future proof training for people working in the sector, including for the 27,000 employed at ports around the country.

Prof Baldwin added: "All parts of the maritime industry are critical to the future of the UK and I am excited to be able to contribute to its continued success."

Maritime Minister Nusrat Ghani said: "I am proud to announce the appointment of Professor Baldwin to Chair of the Maritime Skills Commission. Professor Baldwin is already well respected by the industry and has gained experience in the sector from around the world and I believe his expertise will be an invaluable asset to the team.

"The Commission will play a crucial role in ensuring our industry is equipped with the brightest talent, support and resources to further enhance the UK as a world maritime leader.”