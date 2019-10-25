Three jobs clubs in Preston to benefit from £30,000 to upgrade or boost equipment needed for job hunting and training

Three jobs clubs in Preston are to benefit from cash to upgrade or boost equipment needed to help people find work or get into training.

It comes as the Friends of Fishwick and St Matthew’s group has released £30,000 to the trio of clubs in the community.

Martyn Rawlinson, who serves on the friends group as chairman, said: “There’s three job clubs. There’s one at Sahara, one at St Matthew’s Mission and one at Onward Homes offices which runs Callon Kids Club.

“The equipment that they use for the jobs club needs replacing or adding to so they got a list in and the friends of Fishwick and St Matthew’s group approved it.

“It’s for more equipment and improved equipment, which will all last between seven to 10 years.

"It is printers and whatever else they need to help people finding work and training.”

The £30k being handed out to the jobs clubs comes from The National Lottery Community Fund.

Martyn said: “They gave us £1m about four years ago to spend over 10 years.

"The friends group came up with the themes to look at what is needed in the area.

"These included the environment, jobs and skills, financial inclusion and health and wellbeing. The money will be distributed by Sahara.

“We also have a jobs and skills officer. The funding was for 12 months but we are going to carry on.

"The officer supports different jobs clubs and makes sure that they are all connected up as well.

“The friends group encourages partners to find their own solutions, making decisions on behalf of the community.”

Sahara, in Fishwick Parade, provides support and training for men and woman in English lessons, computer classes and information sessions on health and wellbeing.