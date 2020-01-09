This year's North West Apprenticeship and Careers Expo to be held at Preston nightclub

Have your say

The North West Apprenticeship and Careers Expo 2020 will be taking place in a new venue in Preston later this year, it has been announced.

More than 70 businesses and 200 visitors are expected to attend the event at Evoque nightclub in Church Street, Preston, on Tuesday, March 10.

The Expo, which will run from 12pm to 7pm, has previously been held at Preston Guild Hall, which is currently closed.

It will bring together employers and educators, including the NHS, South Ribble’s Apprentice Factory, Blackpool and Fylde College and UCLan.

A spokesman for Shout Futures, which is hosting the event, said: “Come and meet some of Lancashire’s leading employers and discover how you can learn, develop new skills and gain valuable work experience necessary to launch your career.”

For more information, click here