These are the Worden Academy appearance rules for students

After 14 year old Aimee Hale was placed into isolation at Worden Academy for having her eyebrows tinted, we thought we'd take a look at the school's other rules and regulations for students.

Aimee Hale's new look was deemed “inappropriate” by school bosses, which left her mum Kerry "fuming" after learning of her daughter's punishment.

But that's not the only rule pupils can fall fowl of at the Leyland school.

According to their website, Academy@Worden "promotes the core values of pride and proud and with this at the forefront it is important pupils are dressed smartly and presentable on a daily basis for school. Facial hair must be neat and look smart."

It also states that "Without exception the school will be the final arbiter regarding suitability of dress and appearance."

It goes on to provide the following guidelines for uniform:

Boys - uniform

1. Black blazer with Worden embroidered crest

2. Plain white school shirt

3. Worden clip on tie (purple/white/black striped school tie)

4. Plain black V – necked Jumper (optional)

5. Plain black school trousers

6. Plain black leather school shoes without coloured trim, logos or laces. (No training shoe or boots)

7. Black socks.

Girls - uniform

1. Black blazer with Worden embroidered crest

2. Plain white school shirt (no blouses)

3. Worden clip on tie (purple/white/black striped school tie)

4. Plain black V – necked Jumper (optional)

5. Plain black school trousers (with embroidered crest) or Black Box Pleat or stitch down pleat skirt (skirts are only available from Delta Wool and must be worn at knee length)

6. Plain black leather school shoes without coloured trim, logos or laces. (No training shoe or boots)

7. Black socks or thick black tights. Socks worn under trousers should be black.

Jewellery and Appearance

For Health and Safety reasons, no jewellery other than a wrist watch is permitted and long hair MUST be tied up at all times. Blazers MUST be removed when involved in practical lessons in the Food, Art and D&T areas.

1. No make-up, false lashes/nails, false tan, nail-varnish or body piercing is allowed. No other piercings are allowed and all jewellery must be removed for Sport and PE

2. No extreme hairstyles (No less than No.2 and tramlines or patterns are not permitted)

3. No hair extensions to be worn

4. No colourings to hair should be worn (the pupil’s natural hair colour only).

5. Plain dark coloured belts and hair bands only.

6. Hair must be tied back if longer than the collar and must not cover an individual pupil’s eyes.

7. No temporary or permanent body art is permitted

8. School bags only (satchels and rucksacks preferred). No hand bags or fashion style bags are permitted.

As far as shoes go, a plain black leather closed shoe (without logo, coloured trim or coloured laces) is permitted, but the following are prohibited

No boots/ankle boots are permitted

No Logos are permitted

No coloured laces or trims are permitted

No Rockport/Kickers boots or shoes

No canvas shoes or pumps are permitted

No ornate buckles

No trainer-style school shoes are permitted

Most backpacks and traditional schoolbags are permitted as long as they are large enough to hold the required school equipment, however:

No handbags, fashion bags or bags of a similar nature are permitted.

Mobile Phones, Electronic Devices and Smart Watches

The use of all electronic devices is banned in school between the hours of 8.15am and 4.30pm and will be kept by school for 24 hours if they have been used in school.

Refusal to hand over a mobile phone, electronic devices and smart watches will result in Isolation

Isolation

If the seriousness of the incident (either inside or outside the classroom) merits it, the pupil will be sent to Isolation e.g. for physical aggression or verbal abuse to staff members or for persistent refusal to follow instructions, etc.

For incidents outside of the classroom, a pupil will be placed in Isolation via a member of SLT responsible for behaviour.

The use of Isolation is a last resort and therefore leads to formal exclusion as the next consequence.

Parents and carers of pupils in Isolation will be informed by telephone and letter.