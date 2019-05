To find out how Ofsted school inspections work and what grades mean, click here. These are the primary and secondary schools in Preston which are inadequate or need improvement according to the latest Ofsted inspections

1. St Ignatius' Catholic Primary School St Ignatius Square, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 1TT'Rating: Requires Improvement. Latest report: 11 September 2018

2. Abrar Academy 34-36 Garstang Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 1NA'Rating: Requires Improvement. Latest report: 17 January 2017

3. Moor Park High School and Sixth Form Moor Park Avenue, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 6DT'Rating: Requires Improvement. Latest report: 24 May 2018

4. Deepdale Community Primary School St Stephens Road, Deepdale, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 6TD'Rating: Requires Improvement. Latest report: 19 December 2017

