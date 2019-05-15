These are the hardest primary schools in Preston to get your child into

Many of the most popular schools have to turn applicants away for a number of reasons. These are the primary schools in Preston that were most oversubscribed for admission into reception class for the year 2019/2020. The figures were supplied by Lancashire County Council, and give the number of admission places available at each school compared to the number of applicants.

1. Ribbleton Avenue Infant School Places: 70, oversubscribed by: 126

2. Ashton-On-Ribble St Andrew's Church Of England Primary School Places: 60, oversubscribed by: 106

3. English Martyrs Catholic Primary School (Preston) Places: 30, oversubscribed by 39

4. Eldon Primary School Places: 30, oversubscribed by: 101

