These are the hardest primary schools in Preston to get your child into
Getting your children into your first choice primary school can be a challenge.
Many of the most popular schools have to turn applicants away for a number of reasons. These are the primary schools in Preston that were most oversubscribed for admission into reception class for the year 2019/2020. The figures were supplied by Lancashire County Council, and give the number of admission places available at each school compared to the number of applicants.