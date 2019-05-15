These are the hardest primary schools in Preston to get your child into

These are the hardest schools to get your children into in Preston.

Getting your children into your first choice primary school can be a challenge.

Many of the most popular schools have to turn applicants away for a number of reasons. These are the primary schools in Preston that were most oversubscribed for admission into reception class for the year 2019/2020. The figures were supplied by Lancashire County Council, and give the number of admission places available at each school compared to the number of applicants.

Places: 70, oversubscribed by: 126

1. Ribbleton Avenue Infant School

Places: 60, oversubscribed by: 106

2. Ashton-On-Ribble St Andrew's Church Of England Primary School

Places: 30, oversubscribed by 39

3. English Martyrs Catholic Primary School (Preston)

Places: 30, oversubscribed by: 101

4. Eldon Primary School

