These are the Preston areas with the highest percentage of people over 16 with no qualifications, ranked from the lowest to the highest rates. Images are for illustrative purposes only. (All data is based on Preston's 2011 ward boundaries).

1. St George's 20.6% of people in St George's have no qualifications.

2. Moor Park 21.9% of people in Moor Park have no qualifications.

3. Cadley 22% of people in Cadley have no qualifications.

24.3% of people in Preston Town Centre have no qualifications.

