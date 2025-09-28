National Offer Day may feel like a lifetime away not but, it was a tense time for many families and unfortunately not all children received the school allocation they had wished for.

The latest available DfE figures show which Lancashire secondary schools were the hardest to get into in September 2025.

Earlier this month we shared the hardest secondary schools to get into this year across the county but below we have looked at just those in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre...

Any Fylde Coast state secondary school that does not feature, has an 100 per cent acceptance rate.

1 . Fylde Coast secondary schools The hardest Fylde Coast secondary schools to get into this year (‘25/26) | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Cardinal Allen Catholic High School (no. 12) 134 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 133 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 99.25% | Google Photo Sales

3 . Fleetwood High School (no. 11) 201 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 196 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 97.51% | Google Photo Sales

4 . Unity Academy Blackpool (no. 10) 114 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 111 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 97.37% | Eric Wright Construction Group Photo Sales