The Alternative School responds to SEN reforms and calls for clarity in new system of support

The Alternative School Trust (TAS), a network of independent specialist schools with eight campuses across Lancashire, has voiced concern about the Government’s proposed changes to Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Echoing growing parental protests over reforms in England’s Special Educational Needs (SEN) system, that saw 700 parents and supporters protest at Westminster this week, TAS has warned that too many families are being failed by a system that does not deliver the support their children need.

Under the proposed new approach, children will no longer automatically receive a single EHCP but may instead be assessed and “banded” according to need, dividing the EHCP into separate strands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government says the aim is to streamline provision and target funding more directly. However, TAS warns that the reforms could risk reducing access to holistic support if not implemented carefully.

Kirsty-Anne Pugh

Kirsty-Anne Pugh, CEO and founder of TAS, said: "Breaking EHCPs into separate strands may look efficient on paper, but in practice children’s needs rarely fit neatly into one category. Education, health and care are interconnected, progress in one area often depends on support in another. Unless this is handled with care, we risk leaving families having to fight even harder to secure the right mix of support."

TAS works with pupils who have social, emotional and mental health needs, including many with Education Health and Care Plans, as well as those without any formal plan in place. The organisation’s ethos is built on personalised learning, small class sizes, and strong, relationship-led support, enabling pupils to make academic progress while building confidence and resilience.

Pugh added: "We know from experience that what matters most is timely, flexible support, not the label attached to it. At TAS we work with children whether or not they have a plan, and our focus is always on what each young person needs to thrive. Any reform must protect that principle. Families need reassurance that these changes will not mean less help, but better outcomes."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TAS is urging policymakers to consult directly with providers, families and young people before finalising the reforms, to ensure the new system delivers meaningful support rather than additional barriers.