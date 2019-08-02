Teenagers put their hearts into fund raising for Preston charity

Have your say

Kind-hearted teens let off some steam to help raise money for a health charity.

Organised by John Gibson for Preston-based Heartbeat, pupils from six schools took part in sports events hosted by Balshaw’s CE High in Leyland.

They organised and held a fun run and a rowing endurance event.

The combined total metres rowed by all teams was just short of 682 km.

Between them, the schools raised more than £3,000 for the charity.

John said: “ I would like to take this opportunity of thanking all the schools who took the time to arrange an event.

“Taking the bronze medal on the podium in terms of funds raised was All Hallows Catholic High School, which raised £322, the silver medal went to Preston Muslim Girls High School, which generated a massive £772, and a big ‘thank you’ and the gold medal to Balshaw's, which raised a staggering £1,700. Fantastic.”

Schools taking part were: All Hallows Catholic High, Penwortham, Balshaw’s CE High, Leyland, Hutton Grammar, Penwortham Priory Academy, Penwortham Girls’ High and Preston Muslim Girls’ High.