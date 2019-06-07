Skills and thrills in the Preston schools under 9s mini-skills competition

Energetic pupils from schools across Preston have been giving each other the runaround.

Nearly 200 children representing 29 teams took part in the city’s Under-9s mini-skills event staged at Corpus Christi Catholic High School in Fulwood.

Competitors from Brabins Endowed School in Chipping



The event was so popular the original venue had to be changed to the St Vincent’s Road campus.

The joint winners were Queen’s Drive Primary and St Clare’s Catholic Primary, both from Fulwood.



Neighbouring St Anthony’s Catholic Primary claimed the honours for third place.



As has become traditional this year with the school sports’ competitions in the Preston area, a separate event for small schools took part alongside the larger ones, giving those schools an even chance of competition.



The small schools’ champions were Brabins Endowed in Chipping, with St Mary’s Chipping in second, while Catforth came home in third place.

Greenlands Primary in the relay



Dean Brandwood, DB Sports Events manager, said: ”I am very grateful to Corpus Christi for providing sports leaders who represented their school in a very good light.”



“The pupils enjoyed the event and the school has now committed to providing leaders for future sporting galas.

“And I’d like to say how impressed I was by all the young competitors too.”

Queens Drive pupils have their eyes on the ball

Greenlands Primary relay racers