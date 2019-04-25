Sir David Attenborough's fantastic letter to a final year Myerscough College student

One of the country's most valued national treasures has made a Lancashire students day after sending her a letter.

Sir David Attenborough sent a hand written letter to Myerscough College student Louise Walton, who had decided to invite the natural historian to campus for next month's graduate showcase on May 16 from midday to 3pm.

The letter to Myerscough College from Sir David Attenborough

Louise, a final year student reading BSc (Hons) Animal Behaviour and Welfare, sent the letter off with the help of senior lecturer Louise Bell, due to the nature of the showcase involving inviting industry professionals as well as friends and family.

Tutor Louise said: "It was due to her final year project looking in to marine pollution.

"When she said she wanted to send it to Sir David I said knock yourself out!"

The letter was sent on Monday, April 8 with the reply dropping through the college's letter box on Wednesday this week (April 24).

Sir David Attenborough (Penny Dixie/2020Vision)

"I'd heard of a few others he had sent replies to but to get one hand written is amazing," Ms Bell said.

The letter from Sir David reads: "Dear Louise Bell,

"It is kind of you to invite us to Myerscough College on May 16.

"I regret to say, however, that I already have a commitment that day, so I cannot be with you.

"Best wishes,

"David Attenborough."

Tutor Louise said student Louise was "really chuffed" and "didn't know what to say" having received a reply from the man himself.

She added: "It's all about the students, they are so inspired by him."

The college itself has been working hard on looking after the environment, teaming up with the LOVEmyBEACH campaign in Blackpool to improve beach cleanliness with their last session taking place in January this year.

Regarding Sir David, Louise joked: "Could you imagine if he actually turned up? I think we'd have to shut down the event!"