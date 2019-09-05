School Starters 2019: Proud parents share pictures of their child's first day at school
Did you wave your little one off to school for the first time or first day returning to school this week?
We asked proud parents to share their pictures with us, whether their child is starting nursery, school or high school. Here are just some of the pictures we received
Riley (in green) first day in year2. Jordan (in blue) first day of reception. Darcy-Mae first day at nursery
Darcie first day at Ashton Primary School
Alex aged 4, first day was on Tuesday, joining the reception Robins class at Northbrook primary school in Leyland.
Twins Henry and Lucas started at Fulwood and Cadley
