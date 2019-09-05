School Starters 2019: Proud parents share pictures of their child's first day at school

We asked proud parents to share their pictures with us, whether their child is starting nursery, school or high school. Here are just some of the pictures we received

Riley (in green) first day in year2. Jordan (in blue) first day of reception. Darcy-Mae first day at nursery other Buy a Photo

Darcie first day at Ashton Primary School other Buy a Photo

Alex aged 4, first day was on Tuesday, joining the reception Robins class at Northbrook primary school in Leyland. other Buy a Photo

Twins Henry and Lucas started at Fulwood and Cadley other Buy a Photo

View more