Runshaw catering students impress bosses at top Lakes hotel

A group of catering students have been served up a tasty treat after a trip to the Lake District.

The trio, from Leyland’s Runshaw College, impressed bosses at a top hotel so much during their work experience that they have been invited back for a three-month stint.

Jake Bell, 20 from Chorley, and 19 year-olds Eleanor Taylor from Brinscall and Ashton Wade,from Buckshaw Village, are studying for their City and Guilds food and beverage qualifications and recently did a short work placement at Lakeside Hotel and Spa at Windermere.

Now, they have been asked back by the hotel’s head chef Richard Booth for a longer three-month placement, after fitting in so well with the team.

Richard, who is also a judge in Cumbria’s annual Young Chef competition, has been helping to mentor young talent for much of his career and his own CV includes stints at Michelin-starred establishments such as Le Manoir and Paris House.

He said: “Nurturing new talents and skills is vital for the hospitality sector. We need to keep young people coming into the industry, by giving them a better understanding of what a job in catering is really all about.

"Hard graft is part and parcel of working in a kitchen, so it is fantastic to be giving these students the opportunity to prove themselves in the working world."