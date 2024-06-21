Rossendale Primary Schools ranked 2024: Top 15 primary schools in Haslingden, Bacup and Rawtenstall

The top 15 performing primary schools across this Lancashire district according to official statistics.

The best performing primary schools in Rossendale have been ranked based on the latest academic attainment data.

We’ve analysed the government data to reveal the Rossendale primary schools with the highest reading, writing and maths scores.

The overall score takes into consideration the average marks and the percentage of pupils achieving at a higher standard and the overall percentage of pupils at the schools achieving their expected standard.

So here are the 15 best schools in the Rossendale based on academic performance:

The school has 87% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 13% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

1. St James-the-Less Roman Catholic Primary School, Rawtenstall

The school has 86% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 10% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

2. St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School, Haslingden

The school has 84% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 12% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

3. St Peter's Roman Catholic Primary School, Newchurch

The school has 63% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 10% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

4. St Anne's Church of England Primary School, Rossendale

