Readers react to Preston headteacher stepping down: "So glad we pulled our daughter outta here."

Following the news that the headteacher of Fulwood Academy in Preston has stepped down after a year, readers have reacted online with a string of critical comments.

David Lancaster, who has been headteacher of Fulwood Academy since April 2020, has moved on to a new position, and his interim replacement, Mr Lee McLinden, the previous Vice Principal, will be the sixth headteacher the school has had since 2014.

David Lancaster has recently stepped down as headteacher of Fulwood Academy.

The Lancashire Post Facebook post announcing the news received over a hundred comments, with many questioning the instability of the school leadership team. See what our readers had to say below:

One parent, Kelly Ann Goodhin wrote: "my kids have been there just over 2 and a half years and think they have seen 3 different heads, what a joke, no wonder it has a bad rep, there’s no consistency at the top."

Fee Jay said: "Doesn't sound good at all, I'm afraid…"

Another Facebook user, Chris Porter-Blake, joked: "6 head teachers in 5 years.... Tell me you're a failing school with unruly kids without telling me you're a failing school with unruly kids ...."

The mother of an ex-pupil, Adele Rose said: "So glad we pulled our daughter outta here...Classes with no teachers ect doesn't seem to be getting any better."

Andy ‘Ghandi’ James commented: "Build an academy they said, it's the future......."

Ian Ashby, an ex-pupil wrote: "Great job these big companies are doing with the academies, never had any change with Piper and Travis when I was there. Broughton and Fulwood were the schools to go to at one time.."

Jo Bond said: "I have seen the school go from strength to strength and it hasn't been down to one man. A lot of dead wood was cleared out thankfully and a good solid team of staff are the key. Some of the changes made by Lancaster were not always thought through in there affect on the pupils and I for one am not upset by his departure.