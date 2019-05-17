Reaching a Wembley final is kids stuff for a Penwortham primary school

It is every footballer’s dream to play on the hallowed turf at Wembley.

And the dream will come true for a talented bunch of primary school pupils from Penwortham before the world’s richest game a week today.

The boys from Whitefield School have won their way through to the final of the EFL Kids’ Cup to be played in front of a huge crowd before the Championship play-off final between Aston Villa and Derby County.

But the team will be representing Blackburn Rovers - not Preston North End - at the home of football.

“We had already entered the Blackburn qualifier before we knew about the Preston one,” explained teacher Simon Keogh. “PNE got beaten in the northern semi-finals.”

The Whitefield boys powered their way through the Blackburn heat and then won their group in the northern finals in South Yorkshire, which also inlcuded Stoke, Leeds United, Sheffield United, Wigan and Derby County.

They overcame locals Sheffield Wednesday in the semi-finals, before beating Wigan 1-0 to reach Wembley, where they face southern winners Brentford.

“I can’t describe how proud I am of these boys and their achievements this year,” said Simon.“They thoroughly deserve their place at Wembley, each and every one of them.

“To only concede three goals in all three competitions against some extremely talented teams, is truly amazing.

"It just shows the effort this team puts in. Their work rate, commitment and sheer love for the game shows in every single match.

“We’re looking forward to Wembley so much. I’ve said to the boys, we’ve done the hard work now, we can just go out and enjoy one of the best days of our lives.”