Pupils at Preston's Ashton high get a healthy start to the school day

Unpunctuality should be a thing of the past for youngsters one Preston school.

For, pupils ats Ashton Community Science College (ACSC) are lining up at 8am, well before the bell goes – because they know an early start is just magic.

Pupils at Ashton Community Science College get a healthy start to the day

The Aldwych Drive high school boasts its own free breakfast club, which is so popular it regularly feeds more than 60 pupils a day, after signing up to the new National School Breakfast Programme.

Funded by the Department for Education and delivered by the charities Family Action and Magic Breakfast, the original aim of the project was intended to cater for children from disadvantaged areas, with schools receiving support and a grant to set up and run the club for up to four terms.

However, Louise Violet, the teacher running the cafe, wanted to roll it out to everyone in the school, so approached local firms Bingham and Jones Innovations in Food and Evolve Document Solutions for support to make it possible.

As a result, both were so impressed with the idea they have donated cash to the school to provide much needed kitchen equipment and a constant food supply.

Louise said: “Our Cafe opens at 8am and offers all students a healthy start to their school day. We are very grateful to everyone who has supported us in ensuring that no child starts the day too hungry to learn.

“On a daily basis we have over 60 students attending the breakfast programme, which is proving more popular every week and ensures our students arrive at school in plenty of time to start the school day.”

Headteacher Sharon Asquith added: “We are excited to see the benefits of being able to offer everyone a healthy breakfast before lessons. We are delighted to have signed up to the National School Breakfast Programme”.