Protest over Living Wage at University of Central Lancashire

Trade unionists took to the streets of Preston today to highlight the plight of university staff not being paid the Real Living wage.

They spent their lunch hour protesting outside UCLan's new multi million pound flagship Engineering and Innovation Centre.

The rally, by Preston and South Ribble Trades Council was part of a drive by Lancashire Associaiton of Trades Council to try to encouyrgae businesses across the county to pay the Real Living wage.

They protested that UCLan, which is one of the largest employers in the area, does not pay all its staff the RLA of £9 an hour.

Howecver, the university said that the staff reward package is "significantly more generous than the real living wage as it includes pension provision, improved holiday entitlement as well as enhancements to maternity, paternity and adoption leave, sick leave and transport subsidies."