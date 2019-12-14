Primary school league tables 2019: Here is the full list of Chorley schools and how they performed

Have your say

The latest primary school league tables have been released.

These latest performance tables are based on data from the results of the Two Sats tests taken by last year’s year six pupils.

Here is the full list of Chorley schools and how they performed

A host of other data, such as absence and attendance rates, added value and the pupil premium funding is also taken into account when comparing the performance of individual schools.

The figures below are organised alphabetically and are all taken from Department for Education website on December 13:

DATA ORDER: School / Progress score reading | Progress score writing | Progress score maths | % of pupils meeting expected standard

Abbey Village Primary School / Average | Average | Average | 42%

Adlington Primary School / Average | Average | Average | 64%

Adlington St Paul's Church of England Primary School / Average | Average | Above average | 60%

Anderton Primary School / Average | Above average | Above average | 59%

Balshaw Lane Community Primary School / Average | Average | Average | 61%

Brindle St James' Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School / Average | Well below average | Average | 60%

Brinscall St John's CofE and Methodist Primary School / Average | Average | Average | 80%

Buckshaw Primary School / Average | Average | Average | 61%

Chorley All Saints Church of England Primary School and Nursery Unit / Average | Average | Average | 68%

Chorley St James' Church of England Primary School / Average | Well above average | Well above average | 84%

Chorley St Peter's Church of England Primary School / Average | Below average | Average | 66%

Chorley, the Parish of St Laurence Church of England Primary School / Average | Average | Average | 73%

Christ Church Charnock Richard CofE Primary School / Average | Above average | Above average | 92%

Clayton-le-Woods Church of England Primary School / Average | Average | Average | 71%

Clayton-le-Woods Manor Road Primary School / Average | Average | Average | 79%

Coppull Parish Church of England Primary School / Average | Well below average | Average | 64%

Coppull Primary School and Nursery / Below average / Average / Average | 48%

Coppull St John's Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School / Average | Average | Average | 55%

Duke Street Primary School / Average | Average | Average | 46%

Eccleston Primary School / Above average / Average / Well above average | 90%

Eccleston St Mary's Church of England Primary School / Average | Above average | Average | 83%

Euxton Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School / Well above average | Well above average | Well above average | 87%

Euxton Primrose Hill Primary School / Average / Average / Well above average | 77%

Gillibrand Primary School / Average | Average | Below average | 63%

Heskin Pemberton's Church of England Primary School / Average | Average | Average | 60%

Highfield Community Primary School / Above average | Average | Average | 55%

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, Chorley / Average | Average | Average | 44%

St Bede's Catholic Primary School / Average | Average | Average | 64%

St Chad's Catholic Primary School / Average | Average | Above average | 89%

St George's Church of England Primary School, Chorley / Above average | Average | Average | 83%

St Gregory's Catholic Primary School, Chorley / Average | Average | Average | 68%

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Anderton / Well below average | Average | Average | 59%

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Chorley / Average | Average | Average | 63%

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Withnell / Well above average | Well above average | Well above average | 87%

St Mary's Catholic Primary School and Nursery, Chorley / Above average | Average | Average | 76%

St Oswald's Catholic Primary School, Coppull / Average | Average | Average | 69%

St. Mary's Catholic Primary School Euxton / Average | Average | Well above average | 87%

Trinity Church of England/Methodist Primary School, Buckshaw Village / Above average | Well above average | Above average | 84%

Westwood Primary School / Average | Average | Average | 63%

Whittle-le-Woods Church of England Primary School / Average | Average | Well above average | 79%

Withnell Fold Primary School / Well above average | Average | Average | 83%