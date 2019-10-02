Preston student lands place at "royal" nanny training college

Have your say

A Preston’s College student has beaten global competition to land a place at prestigious nanny college.

Preston’s College student, Chloe Fidler, from Woodplumpton, realised a dream come true when she was awarded a place at the prestigious Norland College in Bath.

Famous for their ‘Mary Poppins-style’ uniforms, Norland nannies often work with celebrities and royals – Prince Charles famously had a Norland nanny.

Chloe,21, has dreamt of becoming a Norland nanny since she was eight, when her mum mentioned it because she enjoyed looking after children.

She has spent the last two years working at a residential home for children with autism in Ribbleton, while studying an access to Higher Education: Children and Young People’s Services course at Preston’s College.

Chloe said: “I’ve always wanted to work in childcare and am determined to reach the very top, so there was only Norland for me. It’s got a brilliant reputation and has been training nannies for 125 years.

“I wouldn’t have got there without the help of my tutors.

"In 2017 I was diagnosed with dyslexia and although I’d always struggled academically, I was determined it wouldn’t get in the way of my career.

“I got lots of extra help and support from the college and passed my exams.

“It was a very proud day when I was measured for my uniform.”

Mick Noblett, vice principal curriculum, delivery and planning, at Preston’s College said: “It’s a remarkable achievement for her to win a place at Norland.

“It’s testament that her hard work, the support of the tutors and wider support team has paid off.”