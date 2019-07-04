Preston schoolgirl wins prize to design poster for world-famous ferry

A talented youngster from a Penwortham primary school has won a competition to design a poster to attract visitors to one of the world's most famous ferries.

Elorm Nutekpor, aged nine, from Broad Oak Primary School designed the winning entry for Mersey Ferries' #MyMerseyFerry schools’ competition.

Elorm with her classmates from Broad Oak and Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram

Her winning design will be featured as a poster on the iconic Mersey Ferries and at all Ferry Terminals this summer.

Elorm along with her classmates were also treated to a VIP cruise on-board the famous Dazzle Ferry.

She was presented with her prize by Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram at the Pier Head Ferry Terminal.

Teacher Alison Roberts, said: “Elorm is a very talented young lady who loves art; she always puts her all in everything she does. She is just lovely and amazing.

Elorm Nutekpor and Mersey Ferry Captain Damien Handley

“We are all thrilled for her and are very excited to see her winning artwork displayed at Mersey Ferries.”

Students across the North West were asked to create an original and unique poster design featuring Mersey Ferries world famous Dazzle Ship.

The poster needed to be inspired by the words ‘Great Days Out’ and show families that they can have an amazing and memorable day out on the Mersey Ferry.

Guided by expert commentary, the 50-minute River Explorer Cruise offers stunning views of the UNESCO World Heritage waterfront and Liverpool's most iconic sights from the deck of the world-famous Mersey Ferry.

Visitors can hop off the ferry at Seacombe Ferry Terminal and visit Spaceport. Spaceport offers visitors an inspirational journey through space, as you walk through several themed galleries. It also boasts the Sci-Fi Icons exhibition, a private collection of Stars Wars memorabilia from one of the UK’s biggest collectors with life sized models Star Wars characters, replica costumes, props and much more.

Following a visit to Spaceport, a ten-minute cruise on the ferry takes visitors to Woodside Ferry Terminal where they can visit U-boat Story. U-boat Story gives visitors an amazing insight into life on board a real German WWII Submarine U-534, through the exhibition’s interactive and audio-visual exhibits.

For further details on all Mersey Ferry products, visit www.merseyferries.co.uk or follow Mersey Ferries on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.