Preston school really is an inspiration

Winning awards is nothing new to Preston’s Eldon Primary.

After a glittering ceremony, staff at the Plungington school received and early Christmas present after scooping the Most Inspirational School title in the Educate Awards - for the second time.



Eldon impressed judges with the innovative ways they inspire pupils, develop their life skills whilst also raising their aspirations.



Pupils can learn key personal skills in their own house, enrich their speaking skills through the TV and radio station or they can leave the streets of Lancashire and be transported to jungles, the solar-system and the bottom of the ocean through the school’s 4D immersive room.

The school even has its own bank and pupils are encouraged to earn and save.



These initiatives, said judges, help pupils appreciate the opportunities offered to them and they "clearly believe in themselves as they are confident, articulate and ambitious for their future lives and goals, " and their happiness is reflected in an attendance rate of 96.5 per cent, which is above the national average, and a zero exclusion rate .



Business owners, faith leaders, members of the local community and parents are regular visitors to school and valued contributors to the school’s bid to provide a world-class education that sets children up to succeed in a rapidly changing world.



Awards founder Kim O’Brien said: “A huge well done to Eldon Primary School on this fantastic award win.

This is always a strong category in terms of entries and the judges always find this award the hardest.



Headteacher Azra Butt said:"I am just so proud of our amazingly talented teams of teachers, staff, pupils parents and governors.

"We are blessed to have so many MAD people who want to ‘make a difference’ to the lives of the children and families we serve.

"Children have one chance and it starts with us.”

