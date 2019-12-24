Preston School pupils hand out hundreds of Christmas treats to the sick and needy

Kind-hearted schoolchildren are helping make sure the city’s vulnerable don’t miss out on Christmas.

Community-spirited pupils from The Olive Primary created special gift boxes for children in hospital and people in a local care home, as well as collecting for The Salvation Army foodbank.

Pupils and staff from The Olive School visited the Glades care home to deliver gifts to residents

Residents at the Glades care home in Ribbleton received a visit from pupils who hand delivered the boxes filled with treats.

Parveen Yusuf, the school’s acting principal said the programme is an important part of school life as it helps children to learn about the spirit of goodwill during the festive season.

She said: “We are so proud of the way our pupils have worked to make a real difference to our local community.

“As a school, we are committed to playing an active role in our community and helping others and we hope that our annual Winter Gift Programme will touch the lives of many local people this winter.”

Olive School pupils deliver food parcels for The Salvation Army in Preston

Meanwhile more than 500 pupils Eden Boys’ School in the city raised funds through bake sales to buy gifts for children at The Royal Preston Hospital. They collected more than £1,000 and bought around 100 gifts for youngsters spending Christmas on the ward.

Acting principal Muhammed Matadar said: It really shows the best of humanity at a special time of year when there are children who will not be at home with their loved ones.

" These gifts are our way of hopefully brightening up what can be an upsetting experience for children in hospital.

The schools are part of Star Acadmies and the charitable work is part of the festive winter gift programme."