Preston's UCLan has been praised by government minister

The University of Central Lancashire has been singled out for praise by the Government for the work it does to help service families.

The institution was hailed as an example of good practice by Universities Minister Chris Skidmore as the Government called for universities to do more to support ex-service personnel and the children of servicemen and women who have lost their lives during duty.



In a joint letter to all UK universities, the Universities Minister and Defence Minister have called on institutions to step up and support those that have sacrificed the most, by signing up to the Armed Forces Covenant.



UCLan signed up in 2017 and last year the Preston-based university won an Armed Forces Covenant Silver award and national acclaim for helping service members resettle.



The university has supported ex-service personnel and their families through the College for Military Veterans and Emergency Services (CMVES), set up in 2015, which provides a range of services from settling people into university, course funding, suitable training, careers advice and making the step into civilian life. CMVES helps more veterans settle and enter higher education that any other scheme in the North West.



Jennifer Stone, 36, is doing a mental health nursing degree at UCLan, after serving for 14 years in the army and works as an engagement and outreach officer for services leavers at the CMVES alongside her studies. She said: “I have had a huge amount of support through both CMVES and UCLan during my three-year course.”

She added: "

" I was assisted with my application, given information on funding and have had staff that are interested in my background and the value I can add to discussions during lectures. "

The Department of Education has confirmed £5 million in continued funding for higher education schemes in England for the armed forces

Chris Skidmore said: “I am pleased to see institutions like the University of Central Lancashire honouring its commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant through the College for Military Veterans and Emergency Services, which has achieved national acclaim for helping service members resettle and providing them with specialist advice on course funding, suitable training and civilian careers.

“I think it's important that universities provide support to the armed forces community in all aspects of education, not just because it's invaluable to the individual but also because of the value they bring to the university.”