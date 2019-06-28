Preston's needy tuck into tasty dinner thanks to pupils from a Deepdale school

Kind-hearted youngsters at Preston’s Larches House High School have been honing their cooking skills by helping provide meals for the city’s homeless.

The year 10 pupils served up a tasty meal of lasagne, salad and sponge cake to 30 diners at the city's Foxton Centre.

The event followed a visit from the Foxton Centre to the Deepdale school and a subsequent visit to the centre by pupils earlier in the year.

The school, on the edge of Preston's Moor Park, received a donation from Hope37, a now closed charity, and wanted to make sure it was put to good use for the needy.

So, cash will be used to provide meals for the homeless at the Foxton Centre every half term,

The charity is close to the heart of headteacher Chris Mitchell, whose late father supported it and had asked for donations at his funeral to be sent there.