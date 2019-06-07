Preston's Eldon Primary School is up for another TES Award

A primary school which set up its own TV station, bought a house and has a bank is in the running for another major national award.

Eldon Primary, in Preston, is no stranger to collecting trophies, but, for the second year, the popular school has made the shortlist for a top TES Award.

Eldon TV is a big hit with the youngsters



Last year, Eldon was named the nation’s leading primary school in the national awards and is now hoping to collect the creative school of the year title.



Facilities such as Eldon House, Eldon Forest, Eldon FM and a 4D Immersive Room, all enable real life skills, such as cooking, knitting and gardening, to be taught alongside the statutory subjects.



Headteacher Azra Butt said: “ Everyone at Eldon Primary is absolutely thrilled. It is a huge honour to be shortlisted for this award as it is testimony to the wonderfully creative ways in which our children learn at Eldon. This year we launched our Bank of Eldon. This project not only rewards children for doing the jobs they do around school, but also enables them to build character and resilience, developing a sense of purpose and self worth.



“It’s great for their self-esteem and wellbeing. It also gives them a flavour of the world of work and the importance of money.”



“Our Eldon TV Channel and green screen technology is boosting the wellbeing of staff and children. We all feel 10ft tall when we watch ourselves on the big screen, learning and having fun.

“The clips are educational too, as we share our learning, hopes and ideas with friends, family and the wider community.



“The latest Super Learning Day was all about the children becoming the teachers. Pupils crafted lessons which we all enjoyed participating in. We learned how to play the keyboard, speak Italian and look after a pet dog.”