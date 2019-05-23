Preston's Eden Boys' School pupils are helping grow the tree population in Moor Park

Environment-conscious youngsters at a city centre school have been digging deep to help save the planet.

Pupils from the Eden Boys’ School in Preston have been planting trees in Moor Park.

Young tree planters from Eden Boys' School

This term, Year seven pupils formed an Eco Group, which aims to help improve the area in and around the Adelaide Street school, as well as raise awareness within the school of climate change and other environmental issues affecting the planet.

There first project saw them organising a bake sale to raise money to buy four trees and, working with the park ranger and Friends of Moor Park they planted them in the park.

Sandra Thackeray, head of year, helps run the Eco Group along with head of geography Scott Pughsley and said: “Well done to our Eco Group for demonstrating exceptional STAR values of Service, Teamwork, Ambition and Respect by organising this first tree planting project.

“As well as the environmental benefits, it was a lovely experience for them to talk to the volunteers about the history of the park and their work to help maintain it as a beautiful green space for the community to use.”

Getting dirty is fun.... especially when it mean saving the environment

Future projects on the agenda include raising more money to buy plants, trees and flowers to help improve the look of the school’s outside areas.