Preston's Cardinal Newman College tops the local and national league tables

Lancashire’s colleges are on top form after retaining their-places among the nation’s cream in the latest government league tables.

The data released by the Department for Education is based on a number of factors from A Level results to the progress or “value added” of an institutions.



Preston’s Cardinal Newman tops the North West charts with an above average progress score and is also in the national top 10.



The city centre college is followed closely in the regional league by Burnley, Runshaw and Blackpool Sixth Form colleges who all recorded above average progress scores.



Cardinal Newman College is also the top sixth form college in the North West based on A-Level attainment, followed closely by Runshaw.



Newman deputy principal Paul Vaughan said: “We are thrilled to see that the Department for Education league tables have confirmed our position as the top sixth form college in the North West.



“As always, we believe that value added is the best measure of performance for both students and the college itself, but we are extremely proud that our students progress has also led to us topping the tables for attainment too.”



The secondary tables, postponed by the DfE, will be included in special LP supplement next Friday.