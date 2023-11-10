A primary school in Preston has closed its nursery after children tested positive for E.coli.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eldon Primary School said its nursery will remain closed today (Friday, November 10) while every child is tested for the bacterial infection.

Symptoms include diarrhoea, stomach cramps and sometimes fever, and infected children can be poorly for up to two weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school informed parents of the outbreak on Wednesday and updated parents on Thursday, saying that the nursery would close on Friday to prevent it spreading further.

Eldon Primary School in Preston has closed its nursery after a child tested positive for E. coli

It said children will be allowed to return to the nursery next week if they test negative. Parents have been advised to pick up a ‘sample pot’ from the school and return it as soon as possible to allow the stool samples to be sent away for testing.

A note from the school said: “Dear parents and carers, apologies for the late message.

"Following my communication to you all yesterday (Wednsesday) about the E.coli case, we are now closing the nursery tomorrow (Friday), for one day – so that every child can be screened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The idea is that until your child has been screened and has received a negative result, he or she will not be able to return to the nursery.

"I realise this is very short notice, however we are trying to ensure the safety of all pupils.”

Eldon Primary School was approached for comment.

Treatment for E.coli

There is no specific treatment for E. coli infection, but people who are infected can usually be cared for at home and most will get better without medical treatment.

It’s important to drink plenty of fluids, as diarrhoea can lead to dehydration.

Antibiotics are not recommended, and may increase the risk of complications.