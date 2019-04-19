Preston pre-school 'closed while improvements are made'

Have your say

A pre-school near Preston has closed, Ofsted has confirmed.

Sunny Days in Sandringham Drive, Walton-le-Dale, was first registered in 2007.

A spokesman for school inspection body, Ofsted, said: "Ofsted did not close the nursery. Following an inspection on April 1, the provider made the decision to close her nursery while she took action to improve matters."

A previous inspection by Ofsted in July 2016 rated the nursery as 'good' in all areas.

The Post was unable to contact the nursery for comment over the phone on Thursday.