Preston man who lost a leg in Afghanistan graduates from UCLan with first class degree

Preston dad Jordan Creeney is a top class trooper.

The former RAF military man was injured out of the forces after losing a leg in Afghanistan, but that hasn’t stopped him forging ahead with a new career.

Despite having limited education qualifications, the 28 year-old dad of two has just graduated from the University of Central Lancashire with a first class degree in business studies and management.

The former Hutton Grammar School pupils did metal working course at Myerscough College and did an apprenticeship before getting a infantry job with the RAF.

After he was medially discharged decided to go back to study.

He said: “I hadn’t really got many qualifications from school but I’d done a few in the RAF and juggled being in the military with a foundation degree.

“I run a small portfolio of rental properties so ideally I wanted to get some more qualifications to be able to take that further.”

Jordan and his partner Amy, who live in Ashton, had a young son, Rowan, now four, at the time he started university and now also have a six months old daughter Lyla.

Although he found going back to study a challenge, he was determined to succeed.

The 28-year-old added: “ I hate being idle and needed to do something. It was a challenge having to work around the children but a lot of my success was down to Amy. She took on a lot, especially when I had deadlines.

“It was more of a challenge than I thought it would be.

“I was used to physical demands but this is more mental strength.”

He plans to continue studying and hopes to move into the marketing industry, adding : “ I want to do something that Amy can be involved in. She gave up a lot and I wouldn’t mind doing something to do with the prosthetics side.”