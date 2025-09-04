Preston FE teacher on why male role models in education matter more than ever

Research shows 1 in 10 young people in the UK report low wellbeing, with teens ranking among the least satisfied globally. The release of Netflix’s Adolescence has only sharpened the nation’s focus on the issue, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer calling out the “emerging and growing problem” of toxic online influences on teenage boys. In the North, 54% of parents say it is important to have an FE teacher of the same gender as their children, while 1 in 5 believe there is a shortage of male role models in the FE teaching. These teachers play in providing positive role models for young men.

One such figure is David Singleton, an FE teacher at Myerscough College in Preston, who has spent 35 years teaching Agriculture. The FE sector provides training for learners aged 16+, reaching young men at a prime time in their development from boys to adults. David’s story is a powerful reminder that FE teachers are not just educators - they are mentors, guides, and role models who help shape the values and aspirations of the next generation. He shares:

“Being an FE teacher at Myerscough College has shaped who I am. Teaching in FE has become a meaningful part of my life and allows me to give students the best of both worlds: support and industry insights. My background in the agriculture industry helps me bring lessons to life in a way that’s inclusive, engaging and meaningful for my students.

I want every learner to leave college not just with qualifications, but with the skills they need to start their careers. The values I live by, consistency, fairness, and kindness, are the same ones I bring to my teaching. My goal is to be a role model: someone who sets high standards, leads with integrity and helps learners find their path with purpose. After all, we never forget the teachers who made us feel seen and inspired.”

David Singleton shares his industry knowledge with the next generation

With over 1.8 million learners in FE across the UK, and a growing need for skilled professionals in sectors like engineering, construction, and digital, the presence of male educators who can model resilience, empathy, and purpose is more important than ever.

About the FE Teacher Recruitment campaign

The Department for Education’s Teach in Further Education (FE) campaign is calling on those with industry experience to teach in FE by sharing their skills and training the next generation of workers in their field.

FE teachers are needed across many subject areas, with particular demand for professionals from the following sectors: Health and Social Care, Construction, Engineering and Manufacturing, Digital and IT.

Practical experience gained from industry is highly sought after and prior teaching qualifications or an academic degree isn’t always needed to start teaching in further education. Teacher training can be completed on the job, meaning FE teachers can begin earning straight away.