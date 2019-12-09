Preston college stages mass protest over climate change

Hundreds of students from a Preston college staged a mass protest in support of the Global Strike for the Future movement.

Dressed in green, staff and students from the city’s Cardinal Newman College organised their own day of action, with the backing of their bosses.

The event included a mass gathering outside the main entrance, which represented a show of solidarity with thousands of other young people around the world who have been striking and rallying in a bid to avert a climate change disaster.

As part of the day, staff from maths and ethics, philosophy and religion ran sessions centred around the Fridays for Future campaign, where they were also able to make placards to display on the ‘day of inaction’.

The crowd was addressed by three A-level students, Daisy Garnett, Joe Elston and Cory Cleaton, who spoke about the problems affecting the planet in a bid to muster more support.

A pledge wall has been set up in the college’s exhibition hall, where students and staff have been urged to make pledges, big and small, to do something do to help save the environment from further crises.

Ranging from taking shorter showers, to walking more and stopping using single use plastic, the pledge wall took shape as the day went on.

A spokesmen for the Lark Hill college said: “This is just one of the ways that the college is attempting to become more environmentally conscious, with other initiatives including having more water refilling stations around the college, to encourage staff and students to avoid using single use plastic and the latest Cardinal Newman pens being made from biodegradable materials.

“We hope that by standing together as the Newman community, we can begin to make a difference.”