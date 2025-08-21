Despite starting their secondary school journey during a national pandemic, Lostock Hall Academy says this year’s leavers have attained even higher grades than previous years, including Maths and English.

The South Ribble school is extremely proud of this year’s cohort who have embodied the school’s core value of commitment to self and studies, in pursuit of future aspirations.

Lostock Hall students have been resilient and determined and thoroughly deserve their success, the school adds.

This year, GCSE results in English, Computer Science and Engineering were notably above national standards, equipping students with the knowledge and skills for exciting future pathways and careers.

The creative curriculum also continues to shine at the Academy with very high achievement being consistent in Media Studies, Photography, Art & Design and Performing Arts.

Sports Studies, RE and Geography have then excelled again, showcasing the Academy’s commitment to a broad curriculum and holistic education.

The Academy would like to express heartfelt thanks to both staff and parents for their unwavering support of its students.

As a result of effective parent and teacher working relationships, LHA students have been able to aim high and thrive.

Lostock Hall Academy wishes this year’s leavers every success with their future studies and careers and urge them to stay in touch. The Academy looks forward to hearing of their future successes and celebrating their future achievements.

Take a look at photos from the day below...

1 . Lostock Hall Academy 1 A group of Lostock Hall pupils with their results | submit Photo Sales

2 . Lostock Hall Academy 2 A very happy pupil | submit Photo Sales

3 . Lostock Hall Academy 3 Friends at Lostock Hall comparing grades | submits Photo Sales