The end of life charity, Marie Curie, is encouraging people in Lancashire to start preparing for the National Day of Reflection 2022 by planting spring bulbs and seeds this autumn.

Schools, organisations and individuals, up and down the country are taking part in the spring planting to show their support for Marie Curie and the National Day of Reflection, with the flowers blooming in time for the day on 23 March 2022 in a sign of hope for a brighter future.

The National Day of Reflection is a day to support the millions of people who’ve been bereaved during the pandemic, and to reflect on the lives of family, friends, neighbours and colleagues who have died from Covid or other causes, offering a time for people to pause, reflect and support each other..

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Florist, Author and TV Presenter Simon Lycett is backing Marie Curie’s spring planting call,

Florist, author and TV presenter Simon Lycett, who is backing Marie Curie’s spring planting call, said: “I hope everyone, no matter the size of their outdoor space, and even inside, will plant a spring bulb for the National Day of Reflection and support Marie Curie. You can’t beat the feeling that spring flowering bulbs, like my favourites the daffodils, bring after the dark days of winter. When those first shoots awaken and burst through the soil you feel your mood lift at this sign of new growth and look forward to the year ahead and what it will bring. We’ve all had a difficult year to reflect back on, many of us devastated by the death of a loved one, and I can’t think of a better way to reflect on this grief than in the simple act of planting a bulb, restoring our hope for better times to come.”

Gina Hopwood, Marie Curie's Community Fundraiser for Lancashire, said: “For many, the deep trauma of losing loved ones during Covid is still very real. I hope the community will be inspired to plant a spring bulb or sow seeds ready to bloom for the National Day of Reflection and show their support for Marie Curie.

“The National Day of Reflection on 23 March 2022 will be an opportunity to come together to support the millions of people bereaved during the pandemic and remember the people we’ve lost.”

For further information and to pledge to take part in the National Day of Reflection 2022 visit https://www.mariecurie.org.uk/get-involved/day-of-reflection.

Marie Curie is the UK's leading end of life charity, providing essential frontline nursing and hospice care for people with any terminal illness, a free support line and a wealth of information and support on all aspects of dying, death and bereavement, as well as being the largest charity funder of palliative and end of life care research in the UK.

If you, or someone you care about is grieving, the Marie Curie Support Line can help.