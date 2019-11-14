Penwortham school pupils help each other - and save the planet

Kind-hearted pupils at a Penwortham School are helping save the planet - and each other.

Youngsters at Kingsfold Community Primary School have come up with a novel way of doing their bit by setting up their own recycling shop with a difference.

Pupils who have outgrown their uniforms, but the items are still in good condition, are handing them beck to the Parent-Teacher Association.

The clothes are taken home by the headteacher Kellie Tierney and other staff to be washed and ironed so they can be passed on, for a small donation, to other families.

That way, they say they are helping each other and stopping clothing going to landfill.

Parent governor and PTA member Rachel Whiley said: “ We are trying out a new ‘preloved’ uniform scheme.

“In these difficult financial times, we want to try and take some of the burden off parents who may need a little help.

“We have all been there.”

Rachel added the idea was already taking off and said: “Parents can donate any uniform that has been outgrown or is no longer needed.

“It is then taken, washed and made available to all of the Kingsfold School community for a small donation.

“This donation then goes back in to the school for class based activities for the children.

“Also with a lot of focus on environmental issues, we at Kingsfold want to do our bit by keeping clothing out of landfills. “

She added: “We have many other ideas that we are looking to implement in the future which will support the Kingsfold family and lessen our impact on the environment.”