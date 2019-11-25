Penwortham Priory Academy looks to cut the school day because of traffic problems in the area

A Penwortham Academy is looking to cut the school day short in order to relieve traffic in the area.

The headteacher and governors at Penwortham Priory Academy in Crow Hills Road have launched a consultation with parents over the plans to finish at 3.10pm rather than 3.20pm from January 6.

Congestion in Crow Hills Road, Penwortham

To accommodate the change, break and/or lunch will be shortened by 10 minutes. There will be no change to the beginning of the day or timings of lessons.

A letter to parents states: “The need for change comes via our consultation with the Headteacher and Governors at Penwortham County Primary School (PCP) and our shared desire to alleviate the parking and traffic congestion at the top of Crow Hills Road at the end of the school day.

“Finishing at 3.10pm rather than 3.20pm will improve the health and safety situation for pupils at both schools, with our school buses and most vehicles being clear from Crow Hills Road before the parents of PCP arrive to pick up their sons and daughters.”

The letter also states that the school’s Learning Centre will be made available for any pupil who needs to stay in school until 3.20pm.

The school said the move has not come about after any specific incident, and is “part of an ongoing review of good practice.”

Parents have until December 5 to share their views.

One parent, who wished to remain anonymous said: “I think it’s probably a good idea. At the moment it’s bedlam. You can’t park up on the school site anymore because of new gates, so you have to park on the road.”

Penwortham Councillor David Howarth, who lives near to Penwortham Priory Academy, said: “I’m more than happy for them to give it a trial and see what happens.

Quite a lot of parents turn up early and sit with their engines running. Anything that helps ease this is positive.”