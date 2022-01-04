Parklands High School, on Southport Road, issued the statement on Monday, informing parents and students that one year group would work from home each day this week.

Term begins today, Tuesday, with schools up and down the country battling staff issues due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

It comes as pupils return to the classroom with new advice to wear masks in the classroom.The move has been recommended for secondary school pupils in England, alongside testing twice a week.

Parklands High School

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said schools should be prepared to merge classes into large groups if staff levels dipped too low.

Parklands’ statement read: "Unfortunately, due to an increase in staff absence due to Covid, we have had to take the difficult decision to revert to blended learning, with one year group working from home each day this week.

"We are asking year 10 students to remain at home tomorrow (January 4) and work remotely on tasks set by their teachers on Google classroom. They should return to school, as normal on Wednesday.

"Year 9 will then work from home on Wednesday, Year 8 on Thursday and Year 7 on Friday.

"If you have any questions about the work, please contact individual teachers. Questions regarding testing should be directed to [email protected]