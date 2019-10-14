Parking war breaks out again near Penwortham school

Parents have been accused of causing “parking mayhem” outside a high school for the second time in less than four months.

Angry residents living near All Hallows Catholic School in Penwortham say their neighbourhood was swamped with badly parked cars during a recent open evening, making it difficult to get in or out of their own homes.

The chaos, which lasted two and a half hours, followed similar scenes at a netball tournament there at the end of June which partially blocked roads and forced buses to be diverted.

“It’s just not good enough,” said one householder, who claimed an ambulance had struggled to get along nearby Birch Avenue because of cars parked on both sides of the road.

“The school did send out letters in the morning warning us of the open evening. But they still failed to take responsibility for the idiot parents who were happy to break the law with their illegal double parking.

"Someone at the school should have been out redirecting drivers and asking them not to double park, or at least put cones out to avoid this.”

The same roads were choked with parked cars back in June when a Saturday tournament, organised by Newman Netball Club, attracted 61 teams.

At that time locals called the police as the parking problems persisted throughout the morning and afternoon and resulted in angry altercations between residents and drivers.

“It’s been an absolute nightmare around here,” said one home owner. “It beggars belief that drivers can be so thoughtless and just dump their cars even though they are causing an obstruction. They had no consideration for the neighbours.”

A school spokesman was unavailable for comment. But in a recent newsletter All Hallows did urge parents ahead of the open evening to “respect our local residents when parking to attend.”

