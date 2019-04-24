New head for top Lancashire school

A leading Lancashire independent school has appointed a new boss

David Harrow is set to take over the helm at AKS in Lytham when Mike Walton leaves in the summer.

AKS principal Mike Walton is returning to Thailand

Mr Harrow is currently deputy head at Oakham School a co-educational day and boarding school in Rutland.

He gained a Masters degree in mathematics at the University of Cambridge before starting his career as a maths teacher over 20 years ago.

Mr Chris Dickson, chairman of governors at AKS said Mr Harrow's appointment followed an extensive recruitment process.

He added: " Throughout the recruitment process, Mr Harrow stood out from a field of excellent candidates with his vision for the future of AKS in building on its strong academic record and our focus on developing the whole child."

The soon to be new head said: " The kind of education I want for my own children is one in which they can develop as individuals, exploring their own abilities and identifying their particular passions, becoming confident, rounded people ready to face the challenges and opportunities in the world to come.

"So many schools claim to offer this, of course, but I was struck by how this actually manifests at AKS. It is an incredibly exciting school, offering a rich, experiential and life-enhancing education, all within a friendly, supportive and inclusive community.”

Mike , who took over the newly merged AKS in 2014, is returning to Thailand where he was previously head of a British international boarding school in Pattaya for nine years, while also chairman of the Federation of British International Schools in Asia.

His new post will see him heading up the prestigious Brighton College in Bangkok.