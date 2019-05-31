New competition spells success for Chorley youngsters

Have your say

Young wordsmiths from across Chorley were buzzing when Holy Cross Catholic High School held its inaugural primary schools’ spelling competition.

The first winners of the The Patricia Evans Spelling Bee competition were from Chorley St Joseph’s Catholic Primary.

St Oswald's spelling bees

They had competed against teams-of-four from St Joseph’s Anderton, St Mary’s Chorley, St Oswald’s Coppull and St Chad’s in Whittle-le-Woods, who pitted their English skills against each other over five rounds in a thrilling final staged at Holy Cross.

The competition was held in recognition of the work of English teacher Trish Evans, who retired last year after 39 years at Holy Cross.

She was one of the four judges on the night.

Competition organiser teacher Christine Calver, said: “We were very impressed by the calibre of all the competitors and they all did their schools proud.”

Anderton St Joseph's all girls team

The winning team was Rebecca Yovan, Jack Derbyshire, Amelia Craddock and Carly McCree.

Chorley St Marys' RC pupils have a way with words