Muslim primary school Olive Preston could find permanent home in Fulwood at former Sharoe Green Hospital site

A Muslim primary school could find a permanent home where the former Sharoe Green Hospital used to be in Fulwood.

The proposals to relocate Olive Preston are up for consideration at a planning committee at Preston City Council today.

Olive Preston is designated Islamic faith primary school that opened in temporary accommodation at London House in Preston in September 2016, and is part of a family of schools run by Star Academies Trust.

A report coming before city councillors says: “This application is for a new, permanent home for the school.

“The Department for Education (DfE) is funding the development as part of their Free Schools Programme.

"Currently all Star Free Schools which have been inspected by OFSTED are deemed “outstanding”.

“The funding was awarded to the Trust on the basis of their commitment to delivering the same outstanding education standards in Preston.

“The school will cater for 420 pupils from Reception to Year six, for pupils aged four to 11-years-old.”

If designs for the new two-story school building get the green light it would mean a car park, sports court and playing field would also be built at land off Vicarage Lane.

The school will open in 2020 and be fully occupied in 2021. The school will start every day at 7.30am with a breakfast club, with the school day beginning at 8.30am and finishing at 2.45pm. There will then be after school activities until 3.30pm.

The majority of the 1.6ha site is currently vacant but was formerly occupied by buildings associated with Sharoe Green Hospital which were demolished in 2006.