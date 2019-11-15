Mereside Primary pupils remember alongside local elderly

Youngsters from Mereside Primary in Blackpool had some very special guests at their Remembrance Day service.

The children and staff invited residents from the nearby residential care home ‘ARC’ to their moving service.

Rev Linda from Freedom Church led the service with support from the head boy and girl , Lewis Williams and Nikola Kaczmarek who read Flanders Field.

They were joined by a representative from Blackpool Brass band who played ‘The Last Post’ before the two-minutes of silence.

Teacher Jen Macdonald said: " Each child contributed to a class wreath and created an individual cross with the name of a fallen soldier from Blackpool on the back.

"Pupils are encouraged to remember this name during the two minute silence and reflect on the ultimate sacrifice they made for our freedom. The service allows for us to come together as a school in an act of remembrance and respect for servicemen and the school takes pride in creating our Remembrance Garden which is created each year."

Head of School Samantha Upton added: "It is so important for children to have an understanding of past events and how these have impacted on our lives today.

"Our school culture empowers both staff and children to seize opportunities to discuss local or world issues so events like today play just a small part of a much wider school vision.

"Even our school therapy dog, Fudge, has paid her respect with children creating a purple poppy for her to wear, representing the animals who similarly lost their lives."

John Topping, FCAT Community Relations and Estates Lead said, ‘it was very moving seeing all the young children stood around the crosses in the Garden of Remembrance and hearing the powerful words spoken by all who took part in this truly community focused service of Remembrance."