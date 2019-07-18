Mental health support teams for Morecambe Bay schools

Health chiefs in north Lancashire are to roll out pioneering mental health support in schools to help pupils and staff.

Morecambe Bay Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has successfully bid for funding to create a Mental Health Support Team in schools.

NHS England is leading the establishment of the teams to support young people and school staff to identify potential signs of mental distress before they escalate.

Pupils struggling with mental health will benefit from more joined up care and support across schools and specialist NHS services.

Morecambe Bay is one of 48 successful sites in the second wave of Government’s Trailblazers programme to put experts in schools and other education establishments.

Morecambe Bay has secured funding for two teams; one for the Morecambe and Heysham area and another for the Barrow-in-Furness area.

Each team will have six mental health support workers which means the 8,000 children in each area will have access to the support they provide.

Lauren Dixon, GP executive lead for children and young people at NHS Morecambe Bay CCG said: “This is fantastic news for the local area. This project will provide much needed support for children at schools located in Morecambe and Barrow, which are both areas identified as having high levels of deprivation. Having Mental Health Support Teams in schools will provide support for children with mental health needs at a much earlier stage. “

The teams for Morecambe Bay will begin training in January 2020 with the aim full support will be offered to schools from January 2021.